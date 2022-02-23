Park visitors take advantage of warm weather before it turns cold again

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It was unseasonably warm Wednesday.

Wednesday’s weather had many people soaking up the sun. Eyewitness News stopped by a local park as families enjoyed the weather while it lasted. The sun was out to play Wednesday, encouraging many families to head to Kirby Park.

Jay Hernandez hit the pavement sporting his helmet and blue scooter.

“We’re just out having fun enjoying this nice weather,” Jaqueline Hernandez, Jay’s mom, said.

Some children spent the afternoon in the sun at the playground with not a cloud in the sky according to their forecast. By 1 p.m. it was a pleasant 60 degrees. Great weather to go down the slide, swing and play.

Dog owners were taking advantage of the warmth too, getting their pups their long walk in while the weather lasts.

“It’s definitely nice. It’s refreshing to get a break from the cold and snow,” Jordan Everett, who was walking her dog, said.

Even cyclists brought out their bikes. Mike Blasius sped past the Eyewitness News crew on his recumbent trike. The 83 year-old veteran says he’s been listening to the Eyewitness weather forecast for the end of the work week.

“We’re going to get hit tomorrow though. Yeah I enjoy it. I come out every day it’s, any day it’s over 20 I’m out,” Blasius said.

Donald Karwoski of Plymouth, out on his daily walk, also knows that cold air is on its way.

“It’s beautiful, it’s not going to last very long though I understand by 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. we’ll be a little cooler,” Karwoski said.

Karwoski says he’s counting down the days until one of his favorite seasons: Spring.

“Oh yeah I look forward to nicer weather,” Karwoski said.