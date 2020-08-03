Park officials stress importance of life vests amid second-deadliest season on record

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Park officials are trying to get the message out there that life vests save lives.

They recommend everyone wears them when swimming because of currents in the water. Plus, make sure to have them when kayaking, canoeing or on a boat. Wearing them is recommended, not required by law.

This comes after someone drowned last week, making it the second-deadliest season on record. In 1999, the park had seven deaths.

