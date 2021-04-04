Parishioners enjoy celebrating Easter Mass in person in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parishioners of St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton were able to celebrate Mass in person this year.

This change was welcome after a difficult year. More than 100 people were seated in St. Peter’s Cathedral on Sunday celebrating Easter Mass.

This scene looked very different last year, as the pandemic was spreading. Bishop Joseph Bambera says it was difficult to celebrate Mass when the pews were empty. But he found hope as he watched people stand outside the church, following the online streaming of the Mass.

“I’ve never ever let go of that image. It was just so powerful to me. An image of faith and determination, and resolve, and that promise of Jesus… Don’t be afraid, to move forward,” Bishop Bambera said.

Parishioners had to make reservations ahead of time in order to attend Easter Mass.

“They did an great job you know with social distancing. You know everybody felt very safe. I know we did. We were here with our entire family,” Bryan Frantz said.

Frantz says it was a great feeling to be able to celebrate Easter Mass in church again with friends. He says it brings him tremendous hope.

“I think it’s really truly an opportunity to appreciate what we have and how, you know, again, over the last year, what we’ve been through, to be able to be back in the church, to be able to express that appreciation is really important,” Frantz said.

Eugene Hopkins agrees.

“It felt great to finally get back to church. I only wish the governor would let more people to come to church. He’s opening up the bars, he’s opening up the restaurants. We got 10, 20, percent in here. It’s not fair. This is important too,” Hopkins said.

Bishop Bambera urges people to be careful and continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines.