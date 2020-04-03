Live Now
PA Department of Health COVID-19 Update

Coronavirus Response

Coronavirus By The Numbers

School Closures

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Parishes to ring church bells, unite faithful in prayer

Top Stories

by: Madonna Mantione

Posted: / Updated:
Diocese Of Scranton_5229422184246887754

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Bishop Joseph C. Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton has requested that all parishes in its 11 counties ring church bells in the coming days as a common call to prayer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop Bambera has requested that church bells ring each day at noon for five consecutive days, beginning on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020, and continuing through April 9, 2020.

The ringing of our church bells will be a way to unite people of all faiths in prayer,” Bishop Bambera said. “I believe it will also help bring some comfort to those who are staying inside their homes and may feel isolated during these challenging days.”

“While there is nothing that can replace sitting in the pews of our parishes and being with one another, the ringing bells will help remind people that our Church is still active and praying for an end to this virus which has caused such pain and suffering. We will also be praying for those who are ill, our medical caregivers who are helping the sick and all those working to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Bishop Bambera added.

The Diocese of Scranton has 118 parishes in Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Lycoming, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos