Paris Mart robbed for the second time in a month

(WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for a male suspect after a robbery at the Paris Mart at 465 Hazle Street in Wilkes-Barre Saturday morning.

The suspect is described as a tall, skinny, white male wearing a dark-colored hoodie or jacket with a zipper or pocket on the left sleeve. He was also wearing blue jeans and a baseball cap. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is the second time in less than a month the business was robbed. An armed robbery by two teens occurred in mid-December 2019.

If anyone has any information you are asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.