Parents seek answers in wake of Scranton school closings

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — What’s next for the Scranton School District?

That question comes after a nearly five hour board meeting Monday night. Parents expressed concerns for their children’s health and safety after the district released lead and asbestos reports last week, closing four schools. Three have since reopened.

Monday night’s meeting was an eye opener for the public as the district and its environmental team answered questions about their findings and remediation plan. This is all while the district is closing Northeast Intermediate School until further notice.

For the first time since lead and asbestos reports were released last week, parents in the Scranton School District filled the auditorium to get answers from district leaders Monday night.

“Not knowing where my son is going to go. Not knowing where employees are going to be going,” said Kelly Kelly, a parent and teacher at Northeast Intermediate.

At the meeting, administrators announced they’re closing Northeast Intermediate School until further notice. 900 students and 75 teachers will be moved elsewhere.

“We were informed that they will be using West Scranton Intermediate and South Scranton Intermediate School for our students who are being displaced,” said Rosemary Boland, President of the Scranton Federation of Teachers.

Rosemary believes that will happen Thursday. Students at Frances Willard, William Prescott and Robert Morris returned back to class Monday after the air quality was deemed safe over the weekend.

Those reports have not yet been released to the public. When they do, click here to find them.

“Parents can be assured because the testing results that we have from the environmental experts are the determining factor in whether we are going to send children into these buildings or not,” said Katie Gilmartin, President of the Scranton School District Board of Directors.

In the meantime, parents and teachers are now raising concerns about possible asbestos problems continuing to appear in the buildings.

“Chips from the ceiling were on books and on shelving so the teachers were upset that that wasn’t removed,” Boland explained.

“They’re reporting things, they’re saying here is an issue in my room that I didn’t notice yesterday or last week and as soon as those things come to us, a team is being sent out, work is being done,” Gilmartin added.

Eyewitness News has been told there is still lead, asbestos, mold and air quality testing being done throughout the district buildings. This is all while remediation is still happening.

Wednesday, the district will be providing bag lunches to any Northeast student who would like one. Location and times have not yet been decided.