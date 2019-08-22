Parents raise concerns about Crestwood School District bus routes

(WBRE/WYOU) — High emotions and drama Thursday in an embattled Luzerne County school district as parents confront the school board about their busing plans for the new year.

The Crestwood School District has been embroiled in a transportation controversy for months and now it faces another controversy. The Crestwood School District is no stranger to controversy and this is the latest. Many parents say they fear for the safety of their children with the current school bus route set up.

Tensions ran high Thursday morning as parents demanded answers from the Crestwood School Board about what they say is a flawed and dangerous transportation plan for their children.

Crestwood hired a new bus company to transport its students after its previous carrier failed to perform adequate background checks on its drivers. The majority of the concerns expressed Thursday were from parents of students who attend St. Jude’s School in Mountain Top. Crestwood provides transportation for those students.

“You are lumping St. Jude’s right here on the mountain five minutes down the road with all the schools that go down the valley down the mountain. That is unfair to lump our students with them. You could call it public whatever it’s right down the street,” parent Matthew Martin said to applause.

“Your obligation is to the students and the children in this district and when you look at these bus routes and the fact that students, only one nonpublic school is going to sit on a bus for 45 minutes,” parent Kelly Vanderberg said to the board.

Parents of Crestwood students say some of the routes are simply too dangerous.

“Frankly, the routes are unsafe, that you have children standing out on Route 309 which is a highly trafficked area with children anywhere from K through 12 standing out there at the dark hours of the morning, sometimes between 6 and 7 a.m. and it is extremely unsafe for these kids,” parent Amanda Modrovsky said.

Superintendent Robert Mehalick vows to get all of this straightened out.

“Well we are absolutely listening and we continue to listen to them. We went with a new vendor this year. There is a transition period. That is to be expected. We are working through that,” Mehalick said.

And the school district doesn’t have much time. The clock is ticking, winding down. Classes are set to begin on Monday. Some parents say they may drive their children to classes for the first several days until these problems are addressed. Thursday officials from St. Jude’s School met with Crestwood officials to discuss the concerns of the parents.