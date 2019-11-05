Parents demand answers after school bus leaves 6-year-old a mile from home

SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The parents of a six-year-old boy from Luzerne County are demanding answers tonight. They want to know how and why a school bus driver dropped their child off a mile from their home?

“The thoughts of what could have happened to my son are just unreal. It’s terrifying to think what could have happened,” Alysia Provanzo said.

“It was about 3:45, 10 minutes, my son was about 10 minutes late getting home until we realized that there was something going on,” Joseph Provanzo said.

Their son is a first-grader at Valley Elementary School and is normally dropped off near his home on Turkey Path Road. That did not happen.

“We came to find out he was dropped off a mile away from the house behind Valley Lanes where one of my friends seen him on the corner and was nice enough to go down and pick him up, figured out what was going on and get him home,” Joseph Provanzo said.

Provanzo says his son was crying and scared. Six other kids who were a bit older were also dropped off at the same location, on North Main Street in Sugarloaf Township.

“It’s terrifying I mean thank god there was a fifth-grader there that was able to be responsible enough to help them at least get to the corner. Where my friend could see them and hear them. It’s just terrifying what could have happened,” Provanzo said.

The Provanzo say there was a downed tree on Turkey Path Road from the powerful storms the previous night. But they say the bus could have come to their neighborhood from another direction.

“Right now, he’s doing better by it but he is a little bit concerned about getting on the bus. He’s worried that he’s going to be abandoned on the side of the road again,” Alysia Provanzo said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Rohrer Bus Company – which transports students in the Hazleton Area School District. As of this writing, we have not received a response.

The School District Superintendent told Eyewitness News: “The safety of our students is our utmost concern. The incident is under investigation.”

“Moving forward, I would like to see a protocol of some kind, a plan of action. So this never happens to another child because if it does happen again, that child may not be as lucky as our son,” Alysia Provanzo said.