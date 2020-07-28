Parents consider homeschooling as alternative to in-person learning

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – School districts are working to come up with a plan to bring students back to the classrooms, but many parents are considering an alternative route.

Kristin Polston is nine years into homeschooling her children. The family has a pretty set routine.

“I like it because I get to learn about what I am interested in and also we can travel a lot and still do school,” said Sylas Polston, rising 8th grader.

The routine comes with flexibility.

Kristin Polston decided to go the homeschooling route after taking a course about alternate education in college. As more families consider this option because traditional education is uncertain during this pandemic, she says the key is fitting it into your lifestyle.

“You’re not trying to replicate public schooling in your home, you’re brick and mortar school in your home, you’re trying to set up an education plan throughout your day and works for your family,” said Polston.

She recognizes that it may be challenging for parents who need to balance homeschooling and work.

“Go easy on yourself. And if you start in one direction and it’s not working change directions. It’s ok. It’s not going to make or break your child’s education what happens in this next year,” Polston explained.

Her daughter and son are at different learning levels in subjects like math, but for classes like history, the whole family learns the same subjects, bringing a lot of discussions and some fun to the table.

“Sometimes my younger child’s projects look a little different than my older child’s but they are learning the same information,” said Polston.

Making it just a little bit easier for parents home schooling their kids with some age gaps.