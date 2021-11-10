Parents concerned after fights break out at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Videos on social media of some brutal fights at the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School are sparking concern among parents.

Tuesday, one student was taken out in an ambulance. What seems to be the problem here? Eyewitness News spoke with some students and one of the principals as school was letting out Wednesday.

There are a few things at play here:

The impact of isolation due to the pandemic on students’ behavior

Social media

Fights might not be necessarily happening more often now, they’re just all happening in the same building. Whereas before they were spread between three different high schools.

Eyewitness News talked to a parent who says their son has been sent multiple videos of fights within the school on social media platforms like Snapchat. This is not the only parent who has expressed concern with the amount of violence going on at the new school.

Administrators say, and the students Eyewitness News talked to agree, social media adds fuel to the fire. Problems that begin in the comments or messages spill over into the school hallways. Administrators tell Eyewitness News security is strong at the school and fights are dealt with as quickly and harshly as possible.

Eyewitness News is told the latest incident that landed one student in an ambulance was more of an attack than a fight, and the aggressor is facing severe punishment. Students Eyewitness News talked to told us the fights are mostly among the younger kids and the upperclassmen are determined to set a good example.

“It’s just our lower classmen. They just haven’t been getting along with each other. But us upperclassmen, we’ve been trying to look down on them and tell them what it is and what it’s not. We’re trying to look over them and tell them what’s right and what’s wrong,” senior Kaleb Spade said.

“I think recording fights…It’s like if I see a fight I’m going to try to break it up. I’m not going to try to record it or escalate it or anything because I don’t like seeing fights, I don’t like seeing people get hurt,” senior Rubens Glaude said.

Eyewitness News reporter Caroline Foreback will have more from students and administrators as well as one of the concerned parents later tonight on Eyewitness News at 11.

