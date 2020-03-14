Parents and children prepare for extended school break

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With schools closing across the commonwealth, what does this mean for parents in northeastern and central Pennsylvania?

Even with the world at an apparent standstill, many families will continue to work. That brings a measure of concern for their children kept out of the classroom.

“I don’t want my family to be sick, basically, so we’ll do whatever we have to do,” parent Liz Shook of Lehman Township said.

The idea echoed by local school parents after being told their children would be out of the classrooms for the next two weeks. Whether they like it or not.

“I mean, I get that they’re trying to take precautions, but I do think that they might be overreacting just a little bit. Especially because our son is in so many extracurricular activities that he’s going to be missing out on,” parent Karen Richardson of Duryea said.

While missing out on spring sports and clubs for the foreseeable future, some parents are worried about their kids’ grades falling behind.

“She’s going to have to make up all of that school work and that’s where she struggles, so it’s going to be a hard time,” parent Desiree Opeil of Carbondale said.

Students returning home for a 16-day weekend with some, like those attending Mid Valley, with work to keep them engaged.

“I don’t know. They sent them home with a couple of packets but how long is that going to last,” parent Amanda Sabot of Dickson City said.

The real concern for some? Working parents having to leave their kids at home or find daycare. Some will be able to handle that blow better than others.

“They will be with family members. My husband will be home for two weeks as well,” Shook said.

“If they were a lot younger, it would be a problem, but they’re self-sufficient. That’s the way we raised them,” parent Adam Edwards of Duryea said.

“If I had to work, I probably wouldn’t be very happy right now,” Richardson said.

Whether parents Eyewitness News spoke with think it’s an overreaction or not, it’s what’s happening and they’re confident they’ll do what they need to until word changes.

“It’s a shame. It really is. We just have to wait and see what’s going to happen I guess,” Sabot said.

The commonwealth is doing what it can to protect our youth.