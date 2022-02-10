Parenting Playbook: Kids and Pets

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s a reason they say dog is man’s best friend.

The human/animal bond is known to be a mutually beneficial relationship.

In this edition of Parenting Playbook, Eyewitness News looks at the power of pets. Cats and dogs are amongst the most common domesticated animals for human companionship. But studies show even farm animals have proved to offer comfort.

For many, pets made the pandemic bearable. As Eyewitness News found out, the unconditional love of an animal can do more than keep you company.

Danielle Harding of Olyphant suffers from depression and looks to animals to cheer her up.

That’s why she participated in a guided walking tour of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton on one the coldest days of the winter.

“It just brightens up my mood. It makes me smile. It makes me feel better,” Harding said.

According to research, interacting with animals, whether its a house pet or large farm animal like Mookie here, reduces stress levels and lowers blood pressure.

“It’s helped me a lot. When I had my boxer I didn’t feel good when I was around him, I just felt better. A lot of people could benefit from that,” Harding said.

“So many people come to us suffering. They’re anxious, they’re depressed, dealing with so many traumas. What we found is animals look at them with such love and they feel calmer and happier,” Indraloka Animal Sanctuary Owner Indra Lahiri said.

And Dr. David Palmiter, a clinical Psychologist agrees. He says animal interaction is a powerful form of therapy.

“It’s when people are vulnerable, anxious or sad it provides an easy connection, safe connection,” Dr. Palmiter said.

And it’s that connection that not only introduces young kids to the emotion of love, it also teaches responsibility, and instills discipline.

“The main thing we’re teaching is to do things when you don’t feel like it. A human’s ability to do things when we don’t feel like it, that’s the psychological muscle were trying to develop in our kids. It’s the best predictor of success in relationships, best predictor of success in marriage, in vocational life and academics,” Dr. Palmiter said.

So whether you’re caring for fish, a dog or even a cow, animals offer not only offer comfort and support, but also many learning opportunities and overall enhancement to everyday life from coping with grief, to increased compassion, empathy and even help improve social skills for kids suffering from ADHD.