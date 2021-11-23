‘Parade of Trees’ tradition underway in Luzerne County

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Do you need some inspiration decorating your Christmas tree this year?

Look no further than an annual holiday fundraiser that’s on display at a restaurant in our area.

“We are gunning for Number 1 this year,” Peggy’s Pathway for Women’s Cancer Care co-founder Natalie O’Hara said.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas inside Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake. The Parade of Trees decorating contest is back in its 26th year.

“You get a lot of different, unique decorations, unique coloring, trees that stand out from your usual Christmas trees,” Grotto Pizza director of marketing Tony Decosmo said.

But this festive fun is all for a good cause. Local businesses sponsor a tree in support of a charity. Restaurant patrons then vote for their favorite by making donations that will go directly to the charity.

“The reason I chose “Dinners for Kids” the last two years is to help diminish food insecurity and hunger in our own community. There’s 160 at-risk children,” Deidre Kiminski of General Federation of Women’s Clubs – West Side said.

The top three trees with the most votes get to keep that money and split a $25,000 donation from the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation. Since the beginning, the initiative has raised $350,000.

“We are actively doing research at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia and that research doesn’t stop with a pandemic so we had to keep raising money and the tree last year and hopefully this year is a big part of that,” O’Hara said.

Each tree is unique. Many offer insight into the meaning of the organizations and their missions.

You can vote for your favorite tree at Grotto Pizza on Harveys Lake until New Year’s Eve.