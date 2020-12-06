Parade of trees in Swoyersville brings joy to many

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – People took to the streets of Swoyersville to celebrate the Christmas season with a parade of trees.

“I’ve been home-confined for two or three months now, but because of this, I can come out and be with my family and not worry about anything,” said Barbara Pitcavage, long-time Swoyersville Resident.

Barbara Pitcavage lives in Swoyersville. She says this year has been anything but easy for her.

“This has been a sad year because I lost my husband but this, me being with my family, is going to make it all spiritually good again,” said Pitcavage.

She got a surprise right before the parade began.

“Barbara, it is my honor to present you a key to the city,” said Chris COncert, Swoyersville Mayor.

Swoyersville Mayor Chris Concert told Santa Claus to proclaim December 5th as “Barbara Pitcavage Day.”

The mayor hopes this parade boosts spirits for Pitcavage and other who call Swoyersville home.

“We wanted to make sure this was not canceled because we need it. I hear it from the residents all the time. If it makes one person happy tonight, that’s all that matters,” said Mayor Concert.

Judging by the smiles on these faces, the mayor met his goal.

Besides holding the parade of trees, the mayor also collected “Toys for Tots” donations at the borough building.