Parachuting to honor a veteran

RALPHO TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been perfect weather to celebrate Labor Day. While many are spending the long weekend barbecuing, hiking or camping, one group took to the sky to honor a local veteran.

Members of the All Veteran Parachute team dropped in at the Ralpho Township Community Park Sunday afternoon. Literally. They parachuted down to earth in honor of a local veteran, Dave Noblit, who lost both his legs while in service in Afghanistan.

“With them doing this for me, it’s just…it’s amazing,” Noblit said.

The jump also celebrated Ralpho Township’s 101st All Home Days celebration to honor veterans. Originally, Noblit was to make a tandem jump while tethered to the team’s president, Michael Elliot, but due to safety issues, the plan changed to the jump being in his honor.

“When you’re jumping that high, it’s better to be more safe than sorry,” Noblit said.

Although Noblit could not jump this year, he’s looking forward to next year.

“We’re gonna come back here next year, and we’re going to throw him out of an airplane at 14,000 feet and we’re gonna land right back here for you guys,” Elliot said.

“Excited, yes. A little nervous yes. But I think I’m in good hands,” Noblit said.

Noblit says because Elliot is also a veteran, it will make the jump even more special.

“I don’t know if it’s wrong to say but if you haven’t been in the boots then you won’t understand it. It’s a brotherhood like no other,” Noblit said.

“I wanna walk up to a brother like Dave and salute him and tell him thanks,” Elliot said.

After the skydive, Noblit was presented with the Marine flag that was part of the jump Sunday afternoon.

The All Veteran Parachute team will also make a pyrotechnic free fall jump at 8:30 p.m. Sunday night at the Ralpho Community baseball field.