Pandemic leads to trucking shortage

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The pandemic has led to all sorts of issues from unemployment to odd shortages. Add trucking to the list.

A nationwide shortage of truck drivers is made worse by the pandemic. People are shopping online more, and there aren’t enough drivers to deliver all those goods.

Trucking companies are now looking for short-term solutions, including bonuses and better pay.

But they’re also thinking long-term. The shortage could mean higher prices for things you buy.

“We’ve seen freight rates, transportation rates rise significantly since the pandemic and if they’re going to remain high, customers’ costs are higher and eventually that’s going to come down to the consumer as well,” S&H Express executive vice president Jordan Kolb said.

Experts expect the shortage to stick around for a while, but if you’re in the job hunt, positions are plenty.