PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some might say it was a great day for a swim Sunday but some may disagree.

73 people took part in the Paupack Plunge, Sunday at Lake Wallenpaupack’s Klas Marina.

They all braved the 37-degree weather for a great cause, raising nearly $12,000 for the Ledgedale and the Tafton dive/rescue teams.