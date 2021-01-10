Palmerton youth give back with Warmth for Winter Drive

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —In a time where many people are struggling financially, a group of youth volunteers are lending a helping hand.

This winter, Kids For the Community, an organization in Palmerton, is collecting warm weather gear to help those in need.

Walking through the Palmerton Borough Park you might notice benches covered in coats, gloves, socks, and even snow pants. It’s part the Warmth for Winter Drive. 30 kids of all ages from Palmerton collected these clothes to give to those in need and it’s been a success.

“Literally from the day that we posted online about it, people have been dropping bags and bags and bags off. It’s just unbelievable to me the amount of support we’ve received from the community,” organizer Shannon Arndt said.

Organizers say winter clothes like these are essential, especially during the pandemic as they can cost hundreds of dollars.

“Especially if you have a big family and a lot of kids and if you’re out of work, you can’t afford that stuff,” Arndt said.

People reach out about their needs anonymously and the group will try to get those clothes to the family directly, or offer them through the drive held in the park every Sunday. People can come and pick out gear they need or for someone they know who might need it. Arndt says she hopes the collection efforts also teach a lesson to those involved.

“You know kindness is a huge thing and that’s what we’re trying to teach the kids through this group, is that it’s important to be involved in the community and help everyone else out because you know it’s hard right now and it’s important for them to see that everything is not always rosy,” Arndt said.

For anyone interested in helping or in need of some help, the drive will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon.