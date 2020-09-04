Palmerton author publishes ‘literary escape’ before heading back to school

PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) For many, coronavirus lockdown was a nightmare. Others? A time to focus on personal improvement. For one young Palmerton author, it was time to get published.

“You know, I couldn’t go back to college or see my friends or do most of the stuff that I really wanted to do. But then I thought to myself, well, there is something that I really want to do. And this is a perfect opportunity to do it and perfect it,” said Katelyn Rehatchek.

The Susquehanna University sophomore was heartbroken about having to leave campus in Sellinsgrove, but embraced to time to focus on her recently published book, ‘Our Song.’

Written under the pen name ‘Kate Rowan,’ the book focuses on two timelines and the relationship of a grandmother and granddaughter. It’s a period piece but highlights coping with hard times. Rehatchek noted it has ties to both today’s struggles and her family.

Katelyn Rehatchek flips through the pages of her recently published work, ‘Our Song.’

“I think it was really exciting for everybody, especially my mom, she was watching me write it from the very beginning.”

Chrissy Rehatchek didn’t exactly mind having her daughter back over the extended summer.

“Reading it, I would get so immersed in the book I’d actually have to stop and take a breath and realize that it came from,” said Chrissy. “I am very much the proud mom who says look at what she did. Look at, look at the talent here.”

On the heels of a daughter’s success, a proud mother will be just a bit more emotional this school year.

“I feel a little guilty because I love the fact that she was home for quarantine for so long, because I missed her immensely,” added Chrissy. “When she was away at college even though I knew she was doing amazingly well.”

Katelyn appreciated be surrounded by love and support, but knows the classroom is calling.

“It’s a return to normalcy for once And I’m really excited to just watch how this grows, as I still continue going through school.”

She is now focused on the future for academics and creativity.

“It is one of my goals when I was really young, that I wanted to write a book and publish it before college and I’ve achieved that goal. And I think I’m just really excited to see where it takes me.”