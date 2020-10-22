Pair from New York charged with spending counterfeit cash in Luzerne County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people out of New York have been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities say they passed counterfeit U.S. currency in several states, including Pennsylvania.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the indictment alleges that Rashaun Ferguson and Courtney Murray conspired to pass counterfeit currency between September 2019 and April 2020.

They are also charged with multiple counts of passing approximately $14,000 in counterfeited Federal Reserve Notes in the denomination of $20, in Luzerne and York Counties in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Maryland.

This case was investigated by the United States Secret Service and various state and local police departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip J. Caraballo is prosecuting the case.