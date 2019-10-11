Painting Support in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of students made a trip to a local business Thursday morning for a special cause.

It was a busy morning for nearly 50 fourth and fifth-graders from North Pocono Intermediate School. They hopped off the bus and were hosted by Toyota of Scranton to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

These students recently took pumpkins and then painted them pink to honor those who have dealt with or know someone who has gone through breast cancer. Some students say putting smiles on people’s faces is what it’s all about.

“It’s important to make them happy because they are going through a lot of stuff so it’s important to make them happy by supporting them,” fifth-grader Makenzie Chearney said.

“For them to see these pumpkins, for just the younger generation doing something to help them I think they would like that,” fifth-grader Connor Alefantis said.

Toyota of Scranton told Eyewitness News it appreciates the students for their creativity and spirit for this special cause.

“It was a nice way we thought to have them really show the awareness throughout,” Toyota of Scranton CFO Patrick Rogers said.

A North Pocono teacher said how happy students were when they were in her class to prepare the pumpkins.

“I think many students, more than maybe we realized, have ties closer to cancer than we know. They are all very excited to come into the room and see the pumpkins there that we were painting,” art teacher Jennifer Palmer said.

Finally, a tour of the building was given to the students as to what customers would do if they had to drop their car off for service.

The pumpkins will be on display throughout the facility until the end of the month.