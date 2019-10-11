Painting a New Chapter

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) — If you’re a fan of western novels you’ve probably heard of author Zane Grey.

Well, his former home in Lackawaxen which is now a museum is getting a makeover both inside and outside. Photojournalist Tom Gregory took a trip to the upper Delaware scenic and recreational river where the national park service is restoring the look of the home built in 1906 to its original glory.

“So we are in the Zane Grey Museum and this was the home of Zane Grey and Zane Grey was a famous Western writer in the first half of the 20th century. He’s also known as a world-class angler and what brought him up to this area was really the Delaware River,” said Ingrid Peterec, Chief Of Interpretation Zane Grey Museum.

“It allowed him to do his fishing and it also allowed him to do his writing. Then in 1912, Zane Grey’s brother decides that he is going to leave and move to Middletown and Zane Grey and his family move into this home,” Ingrid told us.

Adding, “The reason that we closed is that we got funding to redo the floor on the first floor of the museum so everything had to come out so we could do the floors. This is the first time that these floors will have undergone a refinishing,” Peterec said.

“We also got funding to paint the whole exterior of the building bringing it back to the appearance when Zane Grey was living here,” Ingrid explained.

“You can really notice how over the years it has deteriorated and degraded” and noted, “This building is made out of wood so, unfortunately, deterioration and rotting does take place.”

“So, periodically we need to do the restoration work on the house to make sure that it is standing for years to come.”

The plan is to have the work completed in time for winter eagle viewing season along the Delaware River in January.

