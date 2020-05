SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti has declared June 1st a national day of mourning and lament in Scranton.

Cognetti issued a proclamation Sunday night declaring June 1st a day of mourning and lament for all those the city of Scranton and the nation have lost to COVID-19.

The entire proclamation can be found below.