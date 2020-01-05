Pages for Purrs Prepares Cats For Adoption

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you stopped by Griffin Pond Animal Shelter on Sunday you might have been surprised to see people walking around the cat rooms carrying books. The shelter held the first day of a new program called ‘Pages for Purrs’. Children and adults could sit with the shelter’s cats and read to them. Jimmy Mancus, the Behavior Coordinator for the shelter, says people often misunderstand cats’ needs.

“Like in the home cats run around and interact with people in the shelter so it’s really important for them to come in and just interact with the cats,” Mancus said.

“People that don’t come here like they get scared but when they see people or hear them read they get more used to them,” Eight-year-old Alexis Thomas said.

Many of these cats come to the shelter from unfortunate situations.

“It’s everything. It’s someone who is moving just cannot take their cat with them, and it’s a normal house cat. It’s a lot of hoarding cases a lot of cruelty cases,” veterinary technician Abigail Babkowski said.

Shelter staff say harsh environments can cause them to become un-socialized. The program is part of the shelter’s commitment to enriching the lives of their shelter animals. Mancus says there is a stigma against shelter animals.

“‘I think if we can provide education to children at a younger age and say ‘no look the shelter… Animals are not here because they are dangerous and un-adoptable. They’re here because of life circumstances that are not fair to them,” Mancus said.

Staff say that not only is reading to cats beneficial to animals themselves. It also helps out humans too.

“It just teaches them kindness, it teaches them to be gentle,” Babkowski said.

Erica Hartman wanted her daughter to practice reading so she brought her to read to cats.

“It’s not somebody that’s gonna say anything negative, it’s just somebody that’s listening to her,” Hartman said.

The program takes place on every first Sunday of each month from 12pm to 1:30pm. People are also invited to read to the shelter’s cats during normal adoption hours.