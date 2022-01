EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Your trip on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will cost you more.

A five percent toll hike has kicked in, but it’s actually the smallest increase in six years. The Turnpike Commission says the most common toll for passenger vehicles will go up $1.70 with E-Z Pass.

If you are traveling the turnpike and don’t have E-Z Pass, you can still use “toll by plate” but it will cost you twice as much.