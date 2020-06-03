PA Turnpike to make cashless tolls permanent, announces lay offs of 500 toll collectors

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Cashless tolls will become permanent on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, resulting in approximately 500 toll collectors being laid off.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO says the cashless, electronic system will help protect the health and safety of both drivers and employees.

Tolls will be assessed via E-ZPass or an invoice will be mailed by the Turnpikes Toll-by-Plate program.

