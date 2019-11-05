PA Turnpike to go Cashless by 2021

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) A big change coming to the Turnpike..

No more cash payments. That’s expected to start in two years.

How will it impact drivers and toll workers?

Harrisburg Reporter Taylor Tosheff takes a closer look.





– The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is making a big change to how it collects tolls.

In two years, the turnpike will be completely cashless. The commission has been working on no-cash tolls for four years and is moving forward on a $128-million project to eliminate onsite payments.

The commission says a turnpike with no toll collecting stations will make for quicker and safer travel.

Charles McFadden travels often and stopped at a rest stop on the turnpike while on his way home to Chester County from North Carolina. He says he’s been to other states that operate with cashless tolls and is looking forward to the simplicity that comes with it.

“I’ve traveled a lot over the years and it much faster. There is no doubt about it being faster,” McFadden said.

The turnpike commission is hoping that’s the case when tolls are completely cashless by 2021.

“If you don’t have E-ZPass, basically we snap a photo of your license plate and send you an invoice in the mail with something called Pennsylvania Turnpike toll by plate,” said Carl DeFebo, a spokesman for the turnpike commission.

The commission says cashless tolling is becoming a trend not only in the U.S. but globally.

“For our customers, it’s about safety at the toll plazas. There isn’t going to be traffic that is dodging to get into a cash lane or dodging to get into an E-ZPass lane,” DeFebo said.

While the change is expected to bring ease to travel, it will disrupt the jobs of the 600 toll collecting and auditing employees. The commission says they are dedicated to no layoffs only until January of 2022.

Some employees will continue working at toll plazas up until that date, even after it’s completely cashless.

“They will be assisting customers, reminding customers that cashless tolling is in place and to keep moving,” DeFebo said.

Employees will be able to take classes at the turnpike’s expense to qualify for other positions or change careers.