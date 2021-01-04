PA Turnpike prices increase again

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Once again, you will pay more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Turnpike Commission approved a six percent increase in June starting January 3rd, for EZ-Pass users. For drivers without passes in the ‘Toll by Plate’ program will see a hefty 45 percent surcharge.

Six locations which served as cashless system pilots will not see the hike, as increases were in place, including the Clarks Summit exit on the I-476 Northeast extension.

Cash payments were suspended and made permanent early on in the pandemic.