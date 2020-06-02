PA Turnpike announces 500 layoffs resulting from coronavirus impact

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Tuesday, The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the layoffs of approximately 500 employees, primarily toll collectors and fare-collection personnel.

According to a release, the layoffs are a result of the decision to keep the cashless, all-electronic tolling system permanent.

The all-electronic tolling system was originally instituted on March 16th to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

“I deeply regret that we have reached this point, but the world has been irrevocably changed by the global pandemic,” said Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark P. Compton. “This pandemic had a much greater impact than anyone could have foreseen. The PA Turnpike has not been spared from COVID-19.”

The personnel action was unanimously approved by PTC commissioners today at a bimonthly public meeting.