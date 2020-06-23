PA Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday that they would review part of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.

According to the PA Office of the Victim Advocate, the reason the court is doing this is to review the prior bad act victims who came forward at trial to establish a pattern of abuse by sharing their experiences and review their admissibility in the case.

“I respectfully ask the Supreme Court of PA to consider the enormous prospect of putting my perpetrator back into the community after being labeled a convicted sexually violent predator,” said Andrea Constand, Hope Healing and Transformation Director. SOURCE: PA Office of the Victim Advocate