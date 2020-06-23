PA Supreme Court to review Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Supreme Court said Tuesday that they would review part of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction.
According to the PA Office of the Victim Advocate, the reason the court is doing this is to review the prior bad act victims who came forward at trial to establish a pattern of abuse by sharing their experiences and review their admissibility in the case.
“I respectfully ask the Supreme Court of PA to consider the enormous prospect of putting my perpetrator back into the community after being labeled a convicted sexually violent predator,” said Andrea Constand, Hope Healing and Transformation Director.SOURCE: PA Office of the Victim Advocate
“The survivors in this case deserved to be heard in that courtroom. Case law allows the admission of their truths as a means to provide an overall understanding of Cosby’s pattern of abuse. Allowing prior bad act witnesses is vital in sexual assault cases, particularly with regard to sexually violent predators. In this case, as is true in far too many, victims have been forced into silence for so long that their statutes of limitations have expired – but the truth of the harm done never expires. The courts need to be able to consider all facts,” stated Jennifer Storm, Acting Commonwealth Victim Advocate.SOURCE: PA Office of the Victim Advocate