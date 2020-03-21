PA sees 2nd COVID-19 death, large spike in cases

HARRSIBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At Saturday’s virtual news conference, State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine addressed such topics as social distancing, medical equipment supplies, and a potential shelter in place order. She began by revealing Pennsylvania now has its second death due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I have some sad news to share with you all,” Dr. Levine said.

State Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced an adult in Allegheny County died from COVID-19, Pennsylvania’s second such death since the virus was first diagnosed in the Commonwealth two weeks earlier.

“This virus is deadly and we need to practice social distancing to minimize its spread and its impact,” Levine said.

There is still no vaccine for COVID-19. There is also no unlimited supply of personal protective equipment or PPE’s for medical professionals who need them to prevent getting the virus from patients.

“Approximately 10 percent of patients have symptoms that are significant enough to require hospitalization it will tax the resources of medical centers, hospitals, and health systems,” Levine said.

Dr. Levine said the state is reaching out to businesses and corporations in manufacturing for some of their N95 respirator masks to help fill the need.

“Our community will get through this if we all pull together,” Levine said.

Dr. Levine said it’s too early to tell how long it will take to flatten the curve of the growing COVID-19 outbreak. But she added the Commonwealth’s first triple digit spike in cases (103) in a single day is a bad sign.

“The number of new cases is increasing at an exponential rate. We are doubling the number of new cases every two or more days and it’s not just increased testing,” Levine said.

Dr. Levine acknowledged that the Wolf Administration is in discussions about possibly mandating a shelter in place order.

“A shelter in place would be exactly that and it would be implemented the way other states have implemented it where we would want people and emphasizing even more to stay at home but those decisions have not been made of yet,” Levine said.

Dr. Levine indicated the coming days will determine if a shelter in place order in Pennsylvania is necessary. She strongly urged Pennsylvanians to limit their travels as much as possible and limit the spread of COVID-19.