PA Secretary of Health addresses the rise in COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Coronavirus cases are rising across the commonwealth. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine held a virtual press conference with the media to discuss the rise in numbers on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar locally with more than 300 new cases being reported since Friday in Luzerne County. There is a lot of angst about whether restrictions will be put in place again like those last spring.

Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows the number of positive cases over the past week is one of the largest one-week rise the state has seen since the pandemic began.

That begs the question — will there be another shutdown? Dr. Levine debunked rumors that the state plans to shut down non-essential businesses again.

“We have no plans to go back to red yellow green or any type of scheme such as that,” Dr. Levine said.

All mitigation orders remain in place for businesses and gatherings.

“We have mitigation orders in terms of restaurant capacity indoors at 50 percent. We do have limitations on small and large gatherings, particularly large gatherings indoors and outdoors and we want people to follow that guidance,” Dr. Levine said.

When it comes to in-person or online learning, school districts are being asked to continue to follow guidance provided by the Deparment of Health depending on the number of positive COVID-19 cases within their community.

“It is a local decision,” said Dr. Levine.

Luzerne County reported a three-day increase of 344 cases on Monday. Multiple schools in Luzerne County made the decision to switch to virtual learning last week, including Wilkes-Barre Area School District and Crestwood School District. Dr. Levine says the reason behind the increase is community spread.

“This is an issue impacting urban areas, suburban areas and now more and more rural areas. It’s because of the community spread that we are seeing throughout the commonwealth,” Dr. Levine said.

The city of Philadelphia announced Monday they are going to back to a shutdown.

Dr. Levine is urging Pennsylvanians not to attend large gatherings, especially with the holidays coming up, and continue to wear your mask in public. This guidance can be found on the Department of Health website.