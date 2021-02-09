Hazleton police conduct traffic stop, find five pounds of weed

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Jersey man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug bust.

Courtesy: Hazleton Police Department

According to the Hazleton City Police Department Facebook page, the narcotics unit arrested Matthew P. Martin, 52, from New Jersey after a traffic stop. Police, who conducted surveillance of suspected drug activity, initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota SUV operated by Martin.

Martin admitted to having a small amount of marijuana and he was taken into custody. Police say a search warrant executed on the vehicle led to the discovery of five pounds of marijuana, over $13,000 in U.S. currency, three cell phones and two Fraternal Order of Police badges being seized.

Martin is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two traffic violations. He was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos