Hazleton police conduct traffic stop, find five pounds of weed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A New Jersey man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to a drug bust.



Courtesy: Hazleton Police Department

According to the Hazleton City Police Department Facebook page, the narcotics unit arrested Matthew P. Martin, 52, from New Jersey after a traffic stop. Police, who conducted surveillance of suspected drug activity, initiated a traffic stop on a Toyota SUV operated by Martin.

Martin admitted to having a small amount of marijuana and he was taken into custody. Police say a search warrant executed on the vehicle led to the discovery of five pounds of marijuana, over $13,000 in U.S. currency, three cell phones and two Fraternal Order of Police badges being seized.

Martin is charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and two traffic violations. He was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility for overnight arraignment.