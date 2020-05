SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania National Guard is assisting a local nursing home ravaged by COVID-19.

According to a published report, Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton requested the help from the state. The article indicates the Guard is providing the facility with personal protective equipment, sanitizing resources, and support for resident care.

Mountain View Care has had more than two dozen cases of COVID-19, including 15 known deaths.