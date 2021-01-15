PA Lt. Governor uses Forty Fort attempted voter fraud case in t-shirt campaign

FORTY FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is stirring the pot with his new merchandise. Some claim his new initiative is an attack on Forty Fort Borough.

After the Lt. Governor announced he’s considering running for US Senate, he decided to create some new merchandise to raise money for his possible new campaign, highlighting how rare he believes voter fraud is in Pennsylvania.

“My Dude In Forty Fort.”

The new phrase on Fetterman’s T-shirts references a man from Forty Fort arrested back in October after police say he tried to get an absentee ballot for his dead mother. Fetterman says the phrase became an internet meme and he wanted to have some fun with it.

Some are excited to buy the Lt. Governor’s new merchandise, but others are taking offense to the statement.

“After I announced I’m looking at the U.S. Senate Race, everybody said they wanted some merchandise. One of the things that really immerged during this crazy season or last couple months is voter fraud. There happened to be a casein Forty Fort. It just was about having some fun, but also acknowledging the serious undertones of how rare voter fraud really is,” said Fetterman.

He says the store will be opening soon with this shirt, along with some other merchandise. He also highlighted on Twitter how the shirts are 100% American and union made.

Forty Fort’s Mayor did not wish to comment, but we’ll be talking to some locals and getting their take on this elected official’s new merchandise tonight at 11.