PA long term care facilities seeing a cut back in COVID-19 funding

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania long term care facilities are experiencing a cut in funding for COVID-19. A Regional Response Health Collaborative Program ended on December 30, 2020. Now, state officials say they need continued support from the federal government.

There is a new program in place for the next two months, the differences include duration and volume of support.

The rapid response support will continue, but staffing length with be shortened to 3-5 days compared to two weeks. Whether or not staffing length difference has effects, is unknown at this time.

Locally, 46 long term care facilities in Luzerne County have outbreaks of COVID-19. There are currently 1728 cases of residents and 278 cases of staff.

Julie Dunphy has the latest from the Department of Human Services, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Health (DOH) on later editions of Eyewitness News.