(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The House Government Oversight Committee released their first report this week, a months-long investigation into Pennsylvania’s lobbyist disclosure laws. Eyewitness News Harrisburg reporter Matt Heckel has the details.

The 42-page report scans how lobbyists keep record of meals, gifts, and other spending meant to influence state government. ​

The report says current law allows lobbyists to easily obscure their spending, a main reason is that audits are kept confidential.