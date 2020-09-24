PA Live!’s Chris Bohinski wins Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce 2020 Inspiration Award

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It may be a socially-distanced one, but Wednesday night was the 5th annual Young Professionals Awards presented by the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce.

And it was a special honor for a member of the Eyewitness News family this year. PA Live! co-host Chris Bohinski took home the Young Professional Inspiration award. The award started three years ago and is usually a surprise to the recipient. Each winner is nominated by peers, recognizing the bright future of the area.

“It’s a night great night to honor our areas future. This year, it’s been really more apparent than ever in how important they are and how innovative and creative they’ve been,” Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber Of Commerce COO/VP Lindsay Griffin said.

From all of us at Eyewitness News, congratulations Chris on the achievement and continue to inspire!

