WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- It's the day many have been waiting for in NEPA. A rock concert in a parking lot for a good cause. But exactly how safe could it be?"

"We spoke with local county and township officials and made sure they were comfortable with us doing what we're doing. We're comfortable with it as well. You're going to have the maximum of four people in each vehicle. They get out and have their own tailgating space so no more than four people are in each designated space with at least 10 feet of space between them and the next group. We found a way to make this safe and also fun at the same time. We're going to be vigilant. People are going to follow the rules and if they do, people are going to have a great time and be safe," Mohegan Sun Arena general manager Will Beekman said.