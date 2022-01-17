PA Live! anchor Chris Bohinski takes in sights at 106th PA Farm Show

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday, PA Live! anchor Chris Bohinski traveled down Interstate 81 to Harrisburg to check out the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Chris took in the show at the complex, where he saw cows, miniature horses, goats, the butter sculpture, and much more.

Not only did Chris check out the sights, but he competed in the second annual Undeniably Dairy Shake Off Milkshake Competition and won with his Chocolate Almond Malted milkshake. You can read more about Chris’ win in the link below.

This was the second straight win for PA Live! in the milkshake competition. Congratulations Chris!