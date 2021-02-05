PA House passes $912 million COVID relief package, heads to governor’s desk

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A $912 million COVID-19 relief package to help schools and small businesses passed in the Pennsylvania House today, Senator John Yudichak’s office announced.

The bill will now head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law. The bill was amended in the House of Representatives on Thursday to exempt income received from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and stimulus checks from taxation under the state’s Personal Income Tax and approved on Friday.

With that being said, federal funding for rental and utility assistance would be proportionally distributed to counties based on their population.

The $197 million for education, which is also supported by federal funding, would be used to create a $150 million competitive grant program under the Department of Education to assist non-public schools that have been impacted by the pandemic and have not received government assistance.

“Today, the General Assembly, in a welcomed bi-partisan vote in very divisive times, provided much-needed relief to our residents, businesses and schools,” Senator Yudichak (I-Luzerne/Carbon) said. “The residents of our Commonwealth deserve our robust and unwavering support during these difficult times as Pennsylvania continues down the path of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The remaining $47 million would provide $20 million for career and technical centers, $14 million for community colleges, $8.075 million for private residential rehabilitative institutions, charter schools for the deaf and blind and approved private schools and $5 million for the State System of Higher Education to support its restructuring initiative.

Another component of the relief package will transfer $147 million from the Workers’ Compensation Security Fund to the COVID-19 Response Restricted Account which will provide county block grants to assist the hospitality industry, including restaurants, bars and hotels.