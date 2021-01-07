PA Farm Show to be virtual for first time in 2021

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In light of the pandemic, there are changes to the big Pennsylvania Farm Show.

We’re not two days away from the first virtual show. The 105th agriculture exhibition starts Saturday morning and lasts one week.

Along with more than 200 exhibits, there will be live and pre-record events airing on Pennsylvania cable network, and on farm show social media pages.

Visitors will still be able to buy items from vendors, take part in educational sessions or find services.