PA Dept. of Health issues updated guidance for travelers

Coronavirus

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued new guidance for travelers.

According to the department, if you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Wyoming

Click here for more information from the PA Department of Health.

