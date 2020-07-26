PA Dept. of Health issues updated guidance for travelers

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health issued new guidance for travelers.

According to the department, if you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania. If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Wyoming

Click here for more information from the PA Department of Health.