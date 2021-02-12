PA Dept. of Health announces major changes to COVID-19 vaccination rollout

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday it will shift the bulk of vaccine to providers with the best proven track record so far.

“We understand how frustrating it has been for many to get vaccinated,” said Alison Beam, Secretary, PA Department of Health.

To that end, Beam announced Friday afternoon her department is taking bold, decisive action to address deficiencies in distributing vaccine to eligible Pennsylvanians and it starts next week.

“I have ordered vaccine providers to administer at least 80% of the first doses of vaccine they receive within seven days of delivery,” said Beam.

Providers who miss the mark run the risk of temporarily having their allocation of first doses reduced. Secretary Beam also announced the provider network is being narrowed to shift the vaccine supply to those providers who’ve demonstrated they can vaccinate the most people quickly.

“This means that some providers will not get as many first doses of vaccine as they have in the past. However, this is the most efficient way to get people vaccinated quickly,” said Beam.

Effective February 19, vaccine providers must have someone available to take calls from the public and schedule appointments instead of relying solely on websites.

While Beam acknowledges there’s not enough vaccine for everyone who’s currently eligible, she admits the way the available supply is being administered can be better and will be better.

“I want Pennsylvanians to know we have heard you,” said Beam.

Secretary Beam emphasized second doses of COVID vaccine are secure in Pennsylvania once you receive the first dose. And she says she expects the number of Pennsylvania vaccine providers to drop from roughly 1700 to between 200 and 300.