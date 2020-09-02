PA Democrats criticize Vice President Pence

(WBRE/WYOU) — Before the vice president’s remarks, Pennsylvania Democrats held a virtual press conference.

They talked about how they believe the Trump administration broke its promises to Pennsylvania workers. They criticized the administration’s economic policies, and lack of national strategy over the pandemic, all while praising Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ build back better economic plan.

“Lumber exports in China are down 615 million nationwide a devastating blow to an industry that provides over 60,000 jobs in this commonwealth. The Trump administration is silent. They have no plan. They have no strategy. They have had no strategy to deal with the pandemic,” Senator John Blake of the 22nd District said.

Senator Blake touted Biden’s economic plan, which starts with a strategy to fight the pandemic.