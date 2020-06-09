PA Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Edwardsville homicide

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Crimestoppers are offering a $2,000 reward for information that solves the case of a homicide that occurred on June 6 at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville.

According to police, John Evans and Eli Smith were parked in a white SUV in the parking lot of 509 Roosevelt St. at the Hilltop Apartments.

Then the suspect, described as a black male, approached the victims’ vehicle and briefly spoke to Evans at the driver’s side window. The suspect fired 12 shots into the driver’s side of the vehicle and fled the location.

Evans died at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Smith sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At the time of this homicide, there was a large block party taking place in the parking lot of 508-510 Roosevelt Street. The individuals at the party all fled prior to police arrival.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Wyoming Station at 570-697-2000 and speak to a Criminal Investigator or you can contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

All callers remain anonymous.