PA ballot counting almost done, no recount expected

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced on Friday that canvass by counties of ballots cast in the November 3rd general election are almost complete.

Under state law, county boards of election must assess each provisional ballot and decide if they meet the standards for counting by verifying the voter was registered to vote and that they did not cast a mail-in ballot prior to requesting the provisional ballot.

According to the PA Department of State’s press release, “Based on the unofficial returns submitted by all the counties to the Department of State, Secretary Boockvar has determined that she will not be ordering a recount and recanvass of the election returns in the counties, as no statewide candidate was defeated by one-half of one percent or less of the votes cast.”

The races included are: President of the United States, Attorney General, Auditor General, and State Treasurer.

The release also states around “10,000 mail ballots that were cast on or before Nov. 3rd were received by counties between 8 p.m. November 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Back in September, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled counties should count mail ballots that were received through 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, if they are postmarked by 8 p.m. Election Day.”

The current progress of ballots counted is updated by the Dept. of State.