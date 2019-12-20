PA Auditor General releases voter registration system audit results

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU) — Last year, the state’s top watchdog launched an audit of the state’s voter registration system.

Thursday, he released the results of his findings. Eugene DePasquale’s audit of the sure system, which holds the records of more than 8.5 million voters in Pennsylvania, found instances of potentially bad data or sloppy record-keeping. The auditor general says much of this can be attributed to human error and no instances of fraudulent voting were found.

“We have to continue to work hard, if not even harder, and perhaps even smarter, to make sure that we get the job right,” DePasquale said. “We didn’t find any instances of people double voting. People who are deceased voting. We found zero instances of that.”

DePasquale recommended the Department of State work with counties to resolve the issues.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos