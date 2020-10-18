Owner of injured cat thanks life-saving veterinarian

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A cat was shot in Plymouth recently and this is the second one in a month.

It was rushed to get help, but now its owners want to thank the doctor who saved their beloved pet’s life. The cat’s owner says she feels unsafe in the neighborhood.

“When I heard it was a thousand dollars, my heart broke. I was thinking ‘how am I gonna afford this? How am I gonna get this cat fixed so he doesn’t die, because at first it was touch and go’,” Cassandra Thomas said.

Thomas says she was lucky that a veterinarian from Pittston helped her son’s cat, Spot, for free after he was shot early last week. Now she’s created a GoFundMe to help her pay the doctor back for his kindness.

“We have three kids. I have young kids, so they ended up going out one day and he ended up getting out,” Thomas said.

Thomas says Spot was only outside for half an hour, but when he came home, he was bleeding.

“My son’s like ‘Mom what’s on his side’, and I look and it’s a bullet wound,” Thomas said.

“I was scared that he was going to die and I’d never see my cat again,” Kayden Blaker said.

Thomas then contacted the police, who told her to take Spot to a veterinary hospital. When she arrived she was told just an appointment would cost $150 – a bill she couldn’t afford due to the pandemic so she had to bring him back home.

But a Facebook group led Thomas to Dr. Inayat Kathio, who immediately took Spot into surgery. Vets extracted a bullet from Spot’s spine. Spot is home healing, but Thomas no longer feels safe in her neighborhood.

“Now, I’m very cautious. My kids used to bike around the alley, my kids used to walk around the alley, my kids were looking for Spot. Now in that time he was gone in that half an hour, what was to say my kids were looking for him and they went to go shoot that bullet and my kids were in the cross fire,” Thomas said.

Thomas is grateful for Dr. Kathio’s help towards all the cats in the borough. Thomas says the money she raises will go towards treatment of other animals who face incidents like this. You can donate to the GoFundMe.