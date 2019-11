(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Overturned truck hauling scrap metal has Route 29 closed in both directions between Route 11 in West Nanticoke and Chase Road in Jackson Township.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

Crews were called to the scene around 12:30 on Friday afternoon.

Crews working to remove scrap metal to other trucks hope to have the road reopened to traffic sometime this evening.